The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of star power on their roster as they look to repeat as World Series champions. Two of their stars, outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, were listed among the dream teammates in the MLB coming in at T-1.

Betts' character is one of the main things that sets him apart, per some of his peers.

“He's such a good athlete and a good guy,” said a National League outfielder.

“Just watching him play the game, and from what I've heard, the respect he gets from everybody,” an NL reliever added on why Betts would be an ideal teammate.

“That guy is like the freakin' mayor,” another NL outfielder said. “And hearing that Mookie Betts is a fan of my game is pretty special to me. He's super gracious.”

Ohtani's process draws a lot of curiosity from his peers.

“I would love to play with him, just to see what he does every day,” an AL first baseman said.

Ohtani was once again compared to arguably the best to ever play the game due to his ability to make an impact both on the mound and at the plate.

“He's this day and age's Babe Ruth,” an NL outfielder said. “He's pretty special.”

Betts and Ohtani are both looking to help the Dodgers bring home another trophy this season. Ohtani hopes to be back in form after not pitching since 2023.

Dodgers' Dave Roberts reacts to extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed manager Dave Roberts to a four-year extension, paying him a little over $8 million per season.

“I am excited and grateful to continue this great journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best organization in sports,” said Roberts. “Building my relationships with the players – and the fans – has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and it’s a privilege I do not take lightly.

“I would like to thank Dodger ownership and management for giving me the opportunity to work toward more World Series titles for the Dodgers.”

The Dodgers have won two World Series Championships (2020 and 2024) under Robert's leadership.