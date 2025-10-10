The Seattle Mariners are facing a do-or-die game at home Friday night against the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series. The series is tied at 2-2 and a win for the Mariners will allow them to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Bryan Woo is expected to throw a bullpen session today. Could he pitch in the ALCS, if the Mariners advance? Dan Wilson: "These are the decisions we're going to have to make pretty quickly once this game concludes . . . We'll cross that bridge when we get there, but we're… — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

If they can get there, manager Dan Wilson is hoping pitcher Bryan Woo may be available to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays. Woo is the Mariners' best pitcher, but he was not on the roster for the series against the Tigers because of inflammation to his pectoral muscle. Woo has made progress in his recovery and he was scheduled to throw a bullpen session to see how he is progressing.

Wilson would not make any promises on whether Woo would be available in the ALCS, but it's clearly what he would like to see if the Mariners are able to defeat the Tigers Friday night.

“These are the decisions we're going to have to make pretty quickly once this game concludes,” Wilson said, per baseball insider Jon Morosi. “We'll cross that bridge when we get there, but we're certainly hopeful.”

Woo would give the Mariners a powerful pitching presence

Article Continues Below

The Mariners were able to win the American League West because they received impactful power hitting from MVP candidate Cal Raleigh along with Julio Rodriguez as well as their dynamic pitching

Woo was their best pitcher during the regular season as he compile a 15-7 record along with a 2.94 earned run average. He struck out 198 batters in 186.2 innings for an average of 9.5 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched.

Luis Castillo is the team's second-best starter and he will assume the No. 1 role if Woo is unable to participate. He had an 11-8 record and a 3.54 ERA while striking out 162 hitters in 180.2 innings.

In addition to those two starters, the Mariners have also depended on Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. If Woo is able to return to the starting rotations, either Gilbert or Kirby is likely to serve in a bullpen role for the Mariners