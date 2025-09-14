The New York Mets entered Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers on an eight-game losing streak. The Mets' struggles in recent action led many to wonder if they can even reach the postseason. In the bottom of the 10th inning during Sunday's game, however, Pete Alonso ended the losing streak.

With the game even at 2-2, Alonso stepped to the plate with runners on first and second. A single likely would have got the job done, and a double certainly would have taken care of business. Alonso, known for his over-the-fence power, decided to add a little something extra to his walk-off hit on Sunday afternoon, however.

Video via MLB:

Pete Alonso calls game with a 3-run #walkoff homer! 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/rK961lOhcB — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alonso waited back on a 1-1 96 MPH fastball and drove it to the opposite field. The ball carried over the fence — sending the Citi Field fans home happy and ending the losing streak.

The Mets' 5-2 win could prove to be especially important. New York desperately needed some kind of momentum. Alonso's clutch moment could end up being the boost the Mets needed.

Still, winning just one of your last nine games is not exactly ideal. The Mets are still underperforming overall. With the postseason right around the corner, though, now would be the perfect time to catch fire and begin winning games.

New York is scheduled to play six more games at Citi Field, all of which will come in the next week. The Mets will host the San Diego Padres for three games before hosting the Washington Nationals next weekend in their final home series of the season. The ball club will then travel to Chicago and Miami to finish the '25 campaign.

There is work to be done, but Pete Alonso's walk-off home run may be the moment that helps the Mets get back on track.