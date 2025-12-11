As All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets are on the hunt for some fresh arms to bolster their 2026 bullpen. According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Mets are interested in a reunion with right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers, whom the club acquired midseason in 2025 from the San Francisco Giants.

“Mets are showing interest in Tyler Rogers, the one deadline pickup who performed superbly. Unsurprisingly, Rogers has a very strong market,” Heyman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rogers is a seven-year MLB veteran renowned for his unconventional submarine-style delivery, releasing the ball below knee level. Though strikeouts aren’t his thing, as he posted just a 17.6% rate in 2025, the 34-year-old excels at preventing hard contact, getting batters to hit the ball on the ground, and avoiding free passes. Over his two months with New York, Rodgers took the mound in 28 games, finishing with a 2.30 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP in 27.1 innings. Combined with his San Francisco stats, he ended the 2025 campaign logging 81 games and 77.1 innings, with a sparkling 1.98 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and a 0.94 WHIP.

Article Continues Below

Originally drafted by the Giants in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB draft, Rogers developed through the minors with consistent success. He led the National League in games pitched in both 2020 and 2021 and has spent much of his career proficient at suppressing hard-hit balls. Before the Mets traded for him this past season, Rogers pitched in 53 games for San Francisco, compiling a 1.80 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 50 innings. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Rogers could fetch a two-year, $18 million free-agent deal, whereas ESPN's Jeff Passan believes a three-year contract is possible given interest from multiple teams, including the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.

New York's bullpen situation heading into 2026 is challenging. Alongside Diaz, Gregory Soto and Ryan Helsley have also signed elsewhere. That leaves the Mets relying on Devin Williams — who signed a three-year, $51 million deal after a remarkable 2025 season with the New York Yankees — along with Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, Richard Lovelady, Dylan Ross, Joey Gerber, and A.J. Minter, whose availability for Opening Day remains uncertain after a left lat surgery. Right-handed reliever Dedniel Nunez is likely to miss the entire 2026 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Rogers’ unique pitching style, despite his low velocity, with an average fastball speed of 83.5 mph in the prior season, has proven highly effective at limiting line drives and home runs. His ability to eat innings and maintain a low ERA makes him a valuable stabilizing force for any bullpen, particularly for a Mets team looking to recover after losing several prominent arms.