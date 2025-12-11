The Atlanta Braves have officially signed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million deal, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post. Heyman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the deal. Long linked to Atlanta as a potential left-handed platoon option, the 35-year-old Yastrzemski brings power, steady defense, and leadership to a Braves team with championship aspirations. The former San Francisco Giants standout, and grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski adds depth and credibility to an already strong lineup. With this move, the Braves continue to load up for another postseason run—making Yaz one of the offseason’s more intriguing additions.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to the platform as well and detailed the full breakdown of the agreement in his post.

“Mike Yastrzemski contract with Atlanta:

2026: $9 million

2027: $10 million

2028: $7 million club option, $4 million buyout”

The contract Yastrzemski is on stands out as a savvy move in the early stages of the 2025 MLB free agency cycle, giving the club a proven veteran capable of stabilizing the corner outfield. The blend of power and defensive skill he possesses should immediately help the Braves outfield depth issues, providing added flexibility next to Ronald Acuna Jr and Michael Harris II.

Looking ahead, Yastrzemski’s ability to play all three outfield spots gives Walt Weiss more lineup versatility than the club had for most of last season. That flexibility matters for a team that dealt with extended injuries across the roster and struggled to generate consistent offensive momentum. His steady on-base profile, mixed with the occasional power surge, gives the lineup another reliable veteran presence capable of lengthening the order on nights when the stars are not producing, and it gives the first-year manager another trusted option as Weiss shapes his in-game strategy.