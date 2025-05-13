The New York Mets delivered one of their most thrilling wins of the season Monday night, walking off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in dramatic fashion at Citi Field. But it was Pete Alonso's postgame declaration that left the biggest impression, giving fans a glimpse into the identity driving New York's recent surge in the NL East standings.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Francisco Lindor reached on an error and Juan Soto singled to set the stage. Alonso then lofted a deep fly ball to right field, allowing Lindor to tag and score the game-winning run. The walk-off sacrifice fly capped a chaotic night filled with errors, clutch hits, and narrow escapes.

After the win, Alonso caught up with SNY TV and praised the poise and grit of this 2025 Mets club.

“We don't give up. We're a scrappy bunch,” the first baseman told SNY TV, who later shared it to their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“I mean, yeah, we got guys who can drive the ball out of the yard. We got guys who can out up some good numbers offensively and hit the ball a long way and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, our identity is we're just a scrappy team.”

"We don't give up. We're a scrappy bunch." – Pete Alonso pic.twitter.com/UfSeBKXMHj — SNY (@SNYtv) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets vs. Pirates showdown had plenty of twists. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil delivered key hits early, and David Peterson battled through adversity to keep the Mets close. A combination of gritty base running by Luisangel Acuña and stellar defense, including Nimmo robbing a home run that set the tone for a true team win.

With the victory, the Metropolitans improve to 27-15 and sit 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies atop the NL East standings. The Polar Bear continues to lead the way with a .318 average, nine homers, and 36 RBIs, numbers that speak to his MVP-caliber start.

This wasn't just a win. It was a statement. And as Alonso made clear, the Mets aren't just contenders, they're fighters to the last out.