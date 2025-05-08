Juan Soto sent a loud message to New York Mets fans with a powerful performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks, hammering two home runs and driving in three runs to help New York secure a dominant 7-1 win. The performance wasn't just a display of Soto's bat — his postgame remarks on SNY TV signaled something even bigger for the Mets offense.

“Overall, I think the team did really good, definitely tough loss in St. Louis, but great that this team forgot about it and just went back up and win this series,” the superstar said.

His two home runs brought energy to the dugout and lifted a team that has needed a jolt. Soto now has seven home runs on the season, including four in the past week, as his recent surge gives fans something to believe in. Wednesday's bombs — one to dead center, another opposite field — showcase his unique power and ability to hit any pitch.

“I mean, I feel the same. I'm seeing the ball well, and I'm making good decisions,” Soto also told the media, per SNY TV. “Not only just a main square up, a couple more balls, and finding a couple gaps.”

The Mets are now looking like an even more terrifying team this May with Soto heating up. After struggling in April for his standards, Soto is batting .346 this month with a staggering 1.333 OPS. His impact has extended beyond his bat — his confidence and leadership are proving contagious.

This offensive resurgence comes at a perfect time. Facing tough pitching, including Merrill Kelly, Soto blasted a 427-foot shot to open the scoring. Later, he added an insurance run with an opposite-field homer off Jalen Beeks. His effort led to his 10th multi-hit game of the year and was a major part of a crucial series win in the Diamondbacks-Mets showdown.

Fans who have waited to see Soto's potential are finally witnessing what a $765 million contract looks like in action. His recent highlight plays are not only boosting the stat sheet — they're igniting the team.

If Soto's performance is any indication, the Mets may have finally turned the corner with their superstar leading the charge in the heart of the team's offense.