The Milwaukee Brewers are nearing the postseason, but they just got some injury news regarding one of their key players, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Rough news for the Milwaukee Brewers who place ace Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL with lat strain,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury happened on the 13th pitch if Woodruff's bullpen on Sept. 20. He will be visiting a doctor in St. Louis to assess the injury, and that information will be sent to the doctor who performed his right shoulder surgery in October 2023. Woodruff is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season, but he could be able to pitch in the National League Division Series, which begins Oct. 4.

Article Continues Below

Woodruff has been key for the Brewers since his return from right shoulder surgery. He has posted a 3.20 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 64 2/3 innings, while limiting opposing hitters to a .188 average. The last time he pitched was on Sept. 17 against the Los Angeles Angels, where he threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out nine.

Rookie Robert Gasser was called up from Triple-A Nashville and will start in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Brewers can win against the Cardinals or the Chicago Cubs lose, they can clinch the NL Central title and a first round-bye. There's no doubt that the Brewers have been playing some good baseball this season, and staying healthy will be key for them.

The hope is that Woodruff's injury isn't too serious, and he can get back when the playoffs start for the Brewers.