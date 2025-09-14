Saturday was a night that captured everything about this Milwaukee Brewers team. Hours after clinching the first playoff berth of the 2025 MLB season courtesy of the Mets’ 3-2 loss to Texas, the Brewers showed why they’ve earned the league’s best record. Trailing the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1, they clawed their way back, tied the game late, and walked it off in the 10th inning on Andruw Monasterio’s single that scored Caleb Durbin.

Durbin, who doubled in the 10th and came around with the winning run, summed it up simply when speaking with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal: “It’s been our brand of ball all year. Even if you go down early, take it at-bat by at-bat, keep grinding it out, and see what happens.”

That approach has defined Milwaukee’s season. The Brewers have stunned the baseball world by not only clinching early but also holding an MLB-best 91-58 record, powered by resilience, timely hitting, and an unshakable belief in manager Pat Murphy’s “win tonight” philosophy.

Brewers are the first team to clinch a Postseason berth in 2025

Against St. Louis, Milwaukee’s offense roared to life late, scoring seven runs in the final three innings to turn a lopsided game into a celebration. Monasterio’s liner to center sealed the 9-8 win, sparking a wild scene at American Family Field as teammates mobbed him on the infield. It was fitting that Durbin, one of the young contributors who has solidified third base since arriving in the Devin Williams trade, crossed the plate with the winning run.

Durbin expanded on the team’s mindset: “I describe it as Brewers baseball. We just take it one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time, try to keep the line moving. We were able to do it in two straight innings. A lot of fun.”

Article Continues Below

“It’s been our brand of ball all year. Even if you go down early, take it at-bat by at-bat, keep grinding it out, and see what happens” Caleb Durbin talked with @Ken_Rosenthal after the Brewers came back to beat the Cardinals on the same day they clinched their Postseason spot pic.twitter.com/mK43o3PhYd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 14, 2025

This season was never supposed to belong to the Brewers. They traded away Williams, lost Willy Adames to free agency, and stumbled early to a 25-28 record. But since May 24, they’ve gone 65-30, including a franchise-record 14-game win streak in August.

Christian Yelich credited the organization’s culture: “It’s taken a lot of people to do that, a lot of consistency kind of at the top, guys that care about winning… each year, we kind of find our identity as a team and find ways to win.”

That mix of veterans and emerging stars has created the league’s best blend of offense and pitching. Quinn Priester has reeled off 12 straight wins, Andrew Vaughn has revived his career in Milwaukee, and Brice Turang, William Contreras, and Durbin himself have become key cogs in a deep lineup.

That attitude was on full display Saturday — down early, relentless in response, and celebrating late. For the Brewers, it wasn’t just another comeback win. It was a reaffirmation of who they are and why this October could finally be the one that ends in champagne showers on the game’s biggest stage.