The Atlanta Falcons melted down during an embarrassing loss on Sunday. Atlanta got blown out 37-9 by Seattle in a game where the Falcons self destructed in multiple phases of the game. Now the job security of Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is in question after the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

Morris did not help himself by admitting that the Falcons “self destructed” against the Seahawks.

“You can’t give up back breaking plays that allow your team to self destruct,” Morris said after the game, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall.

Atlanta was outmatched in every phase of the game by Seattle. They lost the turnover battle, time of possession, and had fewer yards across the board than the Seahawks.

The problems even extended to special teams, where Atlanta gave up multiple big plays.

“We gotta go figure it out,” Morris added about Atlanta's special teams unit, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney “…There's not just one person to point at.”

Atlanta had both a blocked field goal and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday. Those plays did not flip the outcome of the game by themselves. Instead, they showed just how outmatched the Falcons were by a far superior team.

The Falcons' offensive injuries prevented them from keeping up with the Seahawks. QB Michael Penix Jr. is already done for the year with another season-ending surgery. Plus wide receiver Drake London missed his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

Those factors made it difficult for Atlanta to find any success during the final weeks of the regular season.

Morris sent one message to Falcons fans following their elimination from the playoffs. But his message may fall on deaf ears.

“Our fanbase deserves a winner,” Morris concluded. “…The only thing you can do is try to go give them the best effort you can on Thursday night.”

Morris will continue to be under the microscope for the rest of the regular season. And if the Falcons don't show any signs of life, his time in Atlanta could be over soon.

Next up for the Falcons is a Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.