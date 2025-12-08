The Denver Nuggets’ scorching start to the season continued Sunday night with a 115-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets, and while the stat lines from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić grabbed headlines, veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. offered a deeper look into why Denver has been nearly unstoppable.

Hardaway Jr., who finished with 14 points off the bench, spoke postgame about the team’s mindset and chemistry, elements he believes are fueling the Nuggets’ 17-6 record and historic 10-game road winning streak.

Tim Hardaway Jr. reflects on what makes the Denver Nuggets click as a team. Watch Tim Hardaway Jr.’s full postgame interview on: https://t.co/FkAXlCYDGb ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RXCMZlpoAB — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s the unselfishness,” Hardaway Jr. said. “Everybody knows their role from the jump. Nobody is trying to do too much. We communicate on the floor, in the locker room, and on flights. That’s what makes this special.”

Denver’s identity was once again on display in Charlotte, where Jamal Murray erupted for 34 points, and Nikola Jokić delivered another near triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

The Nuggets’ stars set the tone early, but their depth and discipline closed the game, something Hardaway Jr. emphasized separates Denver from other contenders.

Article Continues Below

The Nuggets’ bench, headlined by Hardaway Jr., has become a quiet weapon during the team's hot start. His scoring, veteran leadership, and steady composure have helped Denver stay balanced even in high-pressure moments.

Sunday’s win also marked the best 23-game start in franchise history, further solidifying Denver as an early-season powerhouse.

Still, Hardaway Jr. insisted the focus isn’t on records, but on growth.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” he said. “We’re building. We’re learning. But as long as we stay connected and keep communicating the way we are, we like where we’re headed.”

With confidence climbing and chemistry strengthening, the Nuggets look every bit like a team built for a deep postseason push, and they’re doing it with a blueprint Hardaway Jr. says is simple: play for each other.