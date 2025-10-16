The Milwaukee Brewers are down 0-2 in the NLCS matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday. It's a tough position for the club, especially considering they entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NL. Leading up to the Game 3 contest, outfielder Christian Yelich shared an honest take about his team's chances.

Yelich, who is 33 years old, claims that the Brewers understand the position they are in, and it's just a matter of the team stepping up to the challenge, according to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Overall, he seems confident Milwaukee can bounce back against the Dodgers in Game 3.

“Being down two games in a series is like, it doesn't even, like, register on the panic meter for these guys,” said Christian Yelich. “It's like, we know what we gotta do, you know? We knew we had a tough start in the first two games, but that's the sport. You're gonna have stretches where it just like doesn't go your way, you play bad, and then you have to dig yourself out of it and recover. That's baseball.”

"We understand there's some urgency but we've just got to go out there and play our game." Christian Yelich ahead of a crucial Game 3 in LA: 📻 NLCS Pregame Show with @JennyCavnar, @JimBowdenGM & @KevinFrandsen

Yelich has played in seven games so far in the postseason and hopes to help the Brewers win their first game against the Dodgers in the NLCS. In the seven games he's played so far, Christian Yelich owns a .192 batting average and .300 OBP while recording five hits in 26 at-bats. It's been a bit of a struggle for the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner. However, Thursday is a perfect opportunity for him to get back on track.

The Brewers' star will be fourth in the order, playing as the designated hitter. Jake Bauers, Sal Frelick, and Jackson Chourio will play in the outfield on Thursday night. Milwaukee must find a way to earn the win to avoid going down 0-3 to a loaded Dodgers team.