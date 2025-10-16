The Milwaukee Brewers are turning again to Aaron Ashby to open Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Down 0–2 in the series, the Brewers need a spark to keep their World Series hopes alive. The team confirmed that Ashby will serve as the opener, with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana expected to follow in relief. As reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Brewers are sticking with the same pitching blueprint that helped them stay competitive earlier in the postseason.

So far, this Brewers-Dodgers showdown has already tested Milwaukee’s resilience. The Dodgers’ relentless lineup has punished mistakes and forced the Brewers to dig deep into their bullpen. Now, Manager Pat Murphy is betting on Ashby’s left-handed movement to disrupt Los Angeles’ rhythm early. Quintana will then take over for the middle innings to steady the pace. The Brewers have leaned on this tag-team approach before. They used similar tactics in their earlier playoff battles. It’s a plan built around flexibility and damage control. The team will need every bit of that under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium.

For Ashby, the moment carries extra weight. The young lefty missed much of the season while recovering from injury. Now he’s been thrust into one of the most important starts of his career. His command and ability to induce ground balls will be crucial against a lineup featuring Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. Quintana’s poise and postseason experience could also be key to steadying the game once he takes the mound.

On the other side, the Brewers’ bats must come alive. Christian Yelich and William Contreras have been quiet through the first two games. Timely hitting will be essential to flipping the momentum. With their season hanging by a thread, Milwaukee can’t afford another slow start.

As tension builds for Game 3, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Can the Brewers’ creative pitching plan deliver the jolt they need to keep the NLCS alive and send the Brewers-Dodgers series back to the American Family Field?