The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the NLCS, after defeating the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Milwaukee was pushed by the Cubs, who extended the NLDS series to five games. Following Saturday's victory, Brewers manager Pat Murphy had a message to send about his scrappy team.

“To win this series the way we did, I am just grateful to be honest with you…..they have been doubted all year,” Murphy said about his team, per MLB Network. “I know this, we have been in contention every year. I am thankful for that.”

The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 on Saturday. Milwaukee got three home runs in the game. The club also used five pitchers in the contest to pick up the series-clinching victory. Jacob Misiorowski worked the longest, lasting four innings for the Brewers.

Brewers players know how hard it was to get past the Cubs.

“This was more than the usual Division Series,” Brewers player Christian Yelich said, per MLB.com. “Everyone wants to point to past postseasons, but the majority of these guys weren’t even here for that. So you try to downplay it going into this series against the Cubs and call it any other Division Series, you say you just want to advance.”

The NLCS starts on Monday night.

Brewers are in their first NLCS since 2018

Milwaukee didn't lead the National League Central division when the season started. The Cubs instead were in the driver's seat. As the season went along though, the Brewers just started finding ways to win.

The Brewers now advance to play the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024, and are again looking like a strong ball club. Shohei Ohtani is working as both a pitcher and hitter this season. Roki Sasaki is back healthy and working in the team's bullpen.

“We’re always the underdogs,” Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff said. “But winning this series against our division rival, first time we won a series since 2018, we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re going to play free. I think getting over this hump is huge.”

Time will tell if the Brewers can continue finding magic.