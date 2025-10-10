The Milwaukee Brewers handed Freddy Peralta the ball for Game 4 of the NLDS. The two-time All-Star already picked up a win in Game 1 of the series. Peralta tied a franchise record with nine strikeouts in the NLDS-opener. On Thursday he had a chance to clinch the series for the Brewers.

Instead, the Chicago Cubs forced a decisive Game 5 with a 6-0 win. Chicago jumped out to an early lead on Ian Happ’s three-run homer in the first inning. The veteran left fielder hammered an absolute no-doubter to deep right.

IAN HAPP STARTS GAME 4 WITH A 3-RUN HR 😤🍿 pic.twitter.com/lxiR1jU882 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following the game, Peralta and catcher William Contreras were not on the same page regarding the center-cut 94 mph four-seamer Happ demolished. “For me, it wasn’t a mistake. It was the pitch we wanted but he was just able to hit it really hard,” Peralta said, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Meanwhile Contreras told reporters, “I think it could have been a better pitch.” But the Brewers’ backstop tipped his cap to Happ. “Credit to him for connecting on that pitch.”

Freddy Peralta and the Brewers fall short in NLDS Game 4

The last time Peralta faced Happ, in Game 1 of the NLDS, he threw a center-cut 96 mph fastball. And Happ crushed it 415 feet to center for a solo home run.

Happ now has two home runs and four RBI against Peralta in the NLDS. But he has zero homers and six RBI against non-Peralta pitching over the last 15 games, dating back to the regular season.

Happ is 1-21 with zero RBI, one run scored and 10 strikeouts against pitchers other than Peralta in the playoffs. He’s yet to get a base hit against any other Brewers pitcher after four games.

The Brewers cruised to a 2-0 lead in the NLDS, taking the first two games in Milwaukee. But the Cubs bounced back when the series shifted to Chicago. Quinn Priester got roughed up in Game 3. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in just 0.2 innings.

Chicago has started hot throughout the Division Series and it finally paid off with back-to-back wins. The Cubs set an MLB postseason record with home runs in the first inning of all four NLDS games.

The Cubs got a boost when the series moved to Chicago. The home team has won each contest so far. Now the NLDS moves back to Milwaukee for a decisive Game 5. Brewers fans hope the trend continues and home team pulls through.