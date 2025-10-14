There are two ways the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans could look at Monday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. On the one hand, the club nearly stunned the defending World Series champions in the ninth inning after recording only one hit off fantastic starting pitcher Blake Snell and beginning the matchup with an opener. However, the No. 1 seed also blew a golden opportunity to land a devastating blow on LA and celebrate a glorious walk-off win in front of their passionate fans.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy knows that the Dodgers were the superior team on this night in American Family Field, but he also knows how close Milwaukee was to snatching a W from baseball's most prominent powerhouse, and potentially shattering the opposing bullpen's confidence.

“The advantage of being at home.. like last night's game, you got to win that game,” Murphy told reporters hours before Game 2. “They outplayed us in every way…. So, if you're still in that game, and then you get bases loaded, and then you lose, whoa, that's a dagger in the heart. Even though we would have {stolen} that game, and in terms of overall play we probably didn't deserve to win, but let's say we did… That changes their whole perspective.”

Although Milwaukee did a terrific job at getting out of jams and stranding Dodgers base-runners — a mind-boggling double play in the fourth inning stands out as a highlight — it was unable to manufacture offense against Snell. When LA skipper Dave Roberts opted not to bring the two-time Cy Young Award winner back out for the ninth (was at 103 pitches), the Brew Crew found new life.

Brewers were painfully close to seizing glory in Game 1

New closer Roki Sasaki finally displayed vulnerability, walking Isaac Collins and allowing a ground rule double to Jake Bauers. He continued to miss the strike zone, putting former MVP Christian Yelich on first base with two outs. Blake Treinen then walked William Contreras after replacing the Japanese right-hander. Clinging to a one run lead, the veteran hurler struck out Brice Turang, who chased a high four-seam fastball, ending the Brewers' hopes of unleashing pandemonium in Cream City.

Milwaukee impressively navigated an elite lineup for most of this series opener, but in the end, missed opportunities defined their first NLCS home game in seven years. Pat Murphy is trusting his squad to quickly regroup and regain the edge it just lost.

“That little turning point there, we have to reverse that now,” the 2024 NL Manager of the Year said. “Very difficult to do, but it's all nine innings, 27 outs for each team, so we gotta be the ones that take advantage of that.”

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET.