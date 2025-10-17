Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio is back in the lineup for Game 4 after leaving Game 3 with a hamstring injury. The Brewers face a 3-0 deficit and must pull off a miracle to come back in this NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chourio left Game 3 with a hamstring injury after going 0-4 in the game. He has played very well this postseason, but has been dealing with an injury bug. Chourio is currently hitting .276 in the postseason with eight hits, two doubles, and two home runs. The Brewers desperately need him to get back in that groove with their season on the line. His only hit of the series was a solo home run in Game 2.

Chourio will hit second and play in left field. Christian Yelich continues to be the DH. It seems like last night was just a precaution after what ended up being his final at-bat late in the contest.

Article Continues Below

The Brewers must win Game 4, or they will head home and watch the Dodgers celebrate their way back to the World Series. The Brewers were the best team in the league all season long, but nobody really predicted them beating the Dodgers in this series. LA was favored entering, and it is clear that they are the team to beat.

The Dodgers got everyone's best games during the regular season. They clearly have talent, but with pitching issues, the Dodgers knew that they just needed to be in the postseason to win. They are too much to handle and should be heading back to the Fall Classic in the coming days.

If the Brewers want any chance at coming back in this series, they will need a lot of late-inning magic. The Dodgers' bullpen has been very bad, and it can hurt them if the Brewers have the right approach.