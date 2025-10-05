The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. They got out to a roaring start, scoring six runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio suffered a hamstring injury during the game that has fans concerned. The young superstar was working out that injury on the field during Sunday's off-day workout, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Jackson Chourio is testing out his hamstring at a low stress interval right now as the Brewers start their workout. pic.twitter.com/CG7byyPUnD — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chourio injured the same hamstring that cost him most of August. Without him, the Brewers were still a juggernaut on their way to a division title. But the postseason is a different animal, and one that has not been kind to Milwaukee. Chourio, however, has a .571 career batting average in the postseason after going 3-3 on Saturday.

The Brewers are going with a bullpen game on Monday for Game 2, while the Cubs have ace Shota Imanaga on the bump. While the lineup has been huge for the Crew this season, they cannot afford to lose one of their top hitters for any games in the postseason.

When Chourio left Saturday's game, Isaac Collins was the first off the bench to replace him. Brandon Lockridge came in later on as a defensive replacement. Collins is a switch-hitter, so he is a viable option in left field regardless of the opposing pitcher. In 130 games this year, he played mostly right field and posted a .779 OPS.

The Brewers have been able to string together runs and keep up with elite offenses all season long. But with two more games to win against the Cubs in the NLDS, can they keep up with Chicago? Chourio was a massive part of Saturday's win, with three RBI and three hits, but may not be a part of the lineup on Monday.

The Cubs and Brewers start Game 2 at 8:08 p.m. Central on Monday.