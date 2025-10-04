The prognosis is not looking good after Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio, who suffered a hamstring injury in the team's 9-3 NLDS Game 1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chourio underwent an MRI, and manager Pat Murphy did not have the most optimistic answer when asked about his status going forward.

“Obviously, it’s real scary having that hamstring injury to the same leg. We’re hoping it’s something he can come back from soon. … It could be devastating,” Murphy said, according to MLB.com Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy.

Chourio originally injured his hamstring on July 29 while he was hauling it to third base on a triple. He had an IL stint and was not activated until a month later on Aug. 30.

If the timeline remains the same as the initial injury, Chourio could miss not only the entirety of the team's NLDS series against the series, but potentially any other series Milwaukee plays in, save for a surprise appearance late in the World Series.

Chourio, who was the team's lead-off hitter in the team's NLDS Game 1 victory on Saturday afternoon, has been one of the team's best postseason hitters since his arrival in 2024. In 14 career playoff at-bats, Chourio has a .571 batting average, two home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and a 1.671 OPS.

The 21-year-old centerfielder had a .270 batting average with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a .771 OPS in the 2025 regular season.

Chourio helped the Brewers secure the best record in the MLB in 2025 at 97-65, which grants them home-field advantage in every playoff series they play going forward. They routed the Cubs at home at American Family Field in Milwaukee in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Brewers will likely have to go on without Chourio when they host the Cubs for Game 2 on Monday, Oct. 8. Milwaukee has yet to announce a starting pitcher for Game 2, and neither have the Cubs.