With the Milwaukee Brewers clinching their third straight division title and chasing the National League’s top seed, focus has shifted to their October pitching strategy. The latest injury update on starter Brandon Woodruff has sparked speculation among fans about whether rookie Jacob Misiorowski could enter the Brewers playoff rotation—but that scenario is quickly losing traction.

After Woodruff’s injury, according to comments from Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, the team has no plans to insert the left-handed rookie into the club's 2025 playoff rotation. Despite the rookie’s electric potential, Murphy emphasized that postseason starts require experience and consistency—qualities the staff believes Misiorowski is still developing.

The injury to the 32-year-old veteran—a moderate lat strain sustained during a bullpen session—has sidelined Woodruff just as he was expected to anchor the postseason rotation. With a 3.20 ERA in the 2025 regular season and a 3.18 ERA in the playoffs despite a 1-3 record, his absence is a major setback. Originally lined up for Game 2 of the NLDS, he now appears doubtful for the entire series.

As the Brewers playoff rotation reshuffles, veterans like Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester are expected to lead. Other possibilities include Chad Patrick, Tobias Myers, or even a bullpen-heavy strategy, depending on matchups and health. Jose Quintana, currently on the injured list with a calf strain, could be a tool the team leans on if he’s cleared ahead of the NLDS.

The idea of Misiorowski stepping in gained traction among fans—but not within the clubhouse. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg took to X (formerly known as Twitter), casting doubt on the notion by pointing directly to Murphy’s stance.

Article Continues Below

“There have been some suggestions that Jacob Misiorowski would be the Brewers No. 3 starter in the playoffs with Brandon Woodruff hurt. That would seem unlikely based on comments from Pat Murphy yesterday.”

There have been some suggestions that Jacob Misiorowski would be the Brewers No. 3 starter in the playoffs with Brandon Woodruff hurt. That would seem unlikely based on comments from Pat Murphy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/F8PS5XsORQ — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 22, 2025

While the Brewers value Misiorowski’s potential, they’re prioritizing experience over raw talent this October. Murphy’s goal appears to be minimizing risk and keeping the rookie in a low-leverage bullpen role.

In short, Murphy’s comments and team decisions align as the rookie will not be part of the starting group. The Brewers playoff rotation will lean on veteran arms while protecting the development of one of their most promising young talents.