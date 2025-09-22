The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated their NL Central championship on Sunday, even after a loss. The Chicago Cubs' loss to the Cincinnati Reds clinched the division for the Crew for the third consecutive season. But they have not won a series in the postseason since 2018. Brewers star Christian Yelich spoke with Jeff Latzke of The Associated Press about their underdog role in the postseason.

“In baseball, any team could beat anybody, especially in short series,” Yelich said. “Obviously we’re not going to be favored. Everyone’s going to kind of point to our question marks and how there’s other teams that have more experienced players and, on paper, super talented rosters. But I think that gives our team a freedom. Nobody thinks that you’re going to be able to do this. So go out there and just play.”

Yelich missed the NL Wild Card Series against the New York Mets last year with a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to fix the issue, but he still missed some games down the stretch. The Brewers should have both Yelich and Jackson Chourio in the lineup to start the playoffs, which would be huge in breaking their postseason drought.

The Brewers are on the precipice of clinching a bye into the National League Division Series, which would be huge for their postseason chances. They have a deep pitching staff, even with Brandon Woodruff's injury, which will be beneficial in a five-game series.

The Brewers have been the underdog all season, even as they soar toward the best record in MLB and the top seed in the National League. Their low payroll and small market make them the underdog, especially if they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. But maybe Pat Murphy has the magic, and this is the group that can bring them a championship.