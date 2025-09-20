The Milwaukee Brewers have already secured their spot in the MLB postseason. Questions remain about how their rotation will line up when October begins. At the center of the conversation is Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski. He has shown flashes of dominance but also struggled with consistency as a starter. Brewers manager Pat Murphy admitted it is “certainly a consideration” to shift Misiorowski into the bullpen. The move could maximize his impact when the games matter most.

Murphy explained the thinking behind the possible change. “It's obvious that right now he's not on track as a starter, but that doesn't mean he won't be. He certainly will be in the future,” the skipper said. The statement captures both patience and urgency. The Brewers need arms capable of handling high-leverage innings. Shorter stints against playoff-caliber lineups could showcase Misiorowski’s power arsenal more effectively.

The idea of moving an All-Star starter like Misiorowski out of the rotation is not without precedent. Teams have often relied on young arms in relief roles during deep postseason runs. The Brewers already hold the advantage of a clinched berth. That gives Murphy flexibility to test different looks before October begins. For Misiorowski, the bullpen could provide a chance to reset. It would also allow him to attack hitters with his best pitches and build confidence in a new role.

At the same time, Milwaukee knows the decision carries long-term implications. The organization views Misiorowski as a cornerstone in the rotation for years to come. A temporary bullpen assignment would not change that vision. Instead, it reflects the urgency of MLB postseason strategy. With the margin for error so slim in October, the Brewers need to put every player in the best position to succeed.

As the postseason approaches, Pat Murphy faces the task of balancing development with immediate needs. Whether Jacob Misiorowski opens games or closes them down, his presence will be a critical factor in the Brewers' quest for another deep playoff run.

Could this bold move be the key that pushes the Brewers over the top in October?