The Milwaukee Brewers fell 6-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in a game defined by veteran starter Jose Quintana’s uncharacteristic struggles. After a brief, command-challenged outing, Quintana didn’t hold back—calling his performance “terrible” in a rare moment of public self-critique. As the Brewers push toward the postseason, his blunt honesty adds a layer of urgency to a rotation that can’t afford setbacks this late in the year.

Milwaukee remains in a strong position atop the NL Central standings, but this latest game provided a sharp reminder that even dependable veterans are prone to lapses. Quintana, who entered the game with a 10-4 record and a 3.69 ERA, lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six runs on five hits, walked multiple batters, and hit one with the bases loaded. His command issues were evident early and ultimately too much to overcome despite a late push from the offense.

After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip that captured Quintana’s brutal honesty as he openly reflected on one of his worst outings in a while.

“José Quintana’s blunt assessment of his outing: It was terrible.”

Jose Quintana’s blunt assessment of his outing: “It was terrible.” pic.twitter.com/8CCRrpwdoq — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 28, 2025

The 36-year-old southpaw explained he had trouble locating his pitches, particularly his changeup, and resorted to relying on his sinker. The adjustment, however, didn’t yield better results. “I wasn’t good today,” he said. “I couldn’t hit the zone consistently.” His outing created a deficit that the Brewers starting rotation and bullpen had to manage quickly, and while Milwaukee nearly rallied behind a leadoff homer from Sal Frelick and a two-RBI single from Isaac Collins, the effort came up short.

The Diamondbacks vs. Brewers matchup showcased some promising moments for Arizona. Starter Nabil Crismatt gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, and Taylor Rashi earned a save in his MLB debut—shutting down top Milwaukee hitters in the late innings, including Christian Yelich with runners on base in the ninth.

Despite the loss, the Brewers remain in control of the NL Central with an 83-52 record and a 6.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. However, a 4-6 mark over their last 10 games suggests a subtle dip in consistency. While Quintana’s rough outing appears to be an outlier, it underscores the importance of maintaining stability within the Brewers starting rotation as October approaches.

Internally, there is no panic.

“We’re still in a good position,” Quintana said. “We just have to keep fighting,” the veteran went on to add.

His willingness to take responsibility, especially in a pressure-packed playoff chase, adds a layer of transparency and accountability not often seen in postgame comments.

The Diamondbacks vs. Brewers series ended in a split, but the teams leave it in different positions within the postseason landscape. Milwaukee remains in control of the NL Central, while Arizona, now 66-69, sit 7 games back in the NL Wild Card race and faces an uphill climb.

The club now turns their attention to a road series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League. With the postseason nearing, all eyes will be on whether Quintana and the starting rotation can bounce back and keep Milwaukee’s momentum intact.