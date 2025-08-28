The Milwaukee Brewers put together a historic two-month stretch that allowed the team to take control of the NL Central. Since then, Milwaukee experienced a bit of a cold spell starting with a three-game skid. The Brewers have gone 4-5 in their last nine games and lost back-to-back series for the first time since June 11.

The Brewers are looking to get back on track after opening their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with two straight wins. But in Wednesday’s matchup, the team has struggled against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson.

Realizing every run counts, Christian Yelich delivered a huge defensive play for Milwaukee in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and runners at first and second, Alek Thomas slapped a single to left. Pavin Smith decided to test Yelich’s arm, attempting to score from second. And the former MVP nailed him at home.

Christian Yelich with an absolute HOSE to get the out at home! pic.twitter.com/Vjfx3v7D8b — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Christian Yelich delivers defensive highlight for Brewers

Yelich fielded the sharply hit ball on two hops and came up firing. He threw a frozen rope to Williams Contreras, who caught it on the fly and easily tagged Smith out, ending the inning, per Talkin' Baseball.

The excellent defensive effort kept the Diamondbacks off the board at the time, preserving a 1-0 Brewers lead. However, a two-run homer by Blaze Alexander in the sixth gave Arizona a 2-1 lead.

Nelson has allowed just one run on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts through six innings. Still, the Brewers never believe they’re out of a game.

Yelich was instrumental in a huge, seven-run comeback against the Reds earlier this month. The 13th-year veteran displayed his Gold Glove-winning defense but he’s also been red-hot at the plate in August.

Since the first of the month, Yelich is slashing .340/.431/.564. He has six home runs, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored in the last 24 games entering Wednesday’s contest.

Yelich has obviously been a big part of the Brewers’ success this year. But the team prides itself on lesser-known players contributing when called upon during what manager Pat Murphy described as a “magical” season.