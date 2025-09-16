The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in Major League Baseball entering play on Tuesday, and looking at their lineup, it should be no surprise.

In fact, third baseman Caleb Durbin is one RBI away from making some truly bonkers MLB history for his team. Durbin would become the sixth Brewers player this season to record at least 50 RBI and steal at least 15 bases — something that no team has ever accomplished in baseball history since RBI became an official state in 1920, per OptaSTATS.

Durbin, a rookie, came to Milwaukee along with Nestor Cortes in the trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in the offseason. With Williams underperforming in New York and Cortes on the Injured List while sporting a 6.29 ERA, Durbin has been the best player of the three in 2025 — by a lot.

The infielder is hitting .262 with 11 home runs and a 106 OPS+ to go along with the aforementioned 49 RBI and 15 steals.

After the Brewers beat the Cardinals over the weekend to secure a playoff spot, Durbin expanded on how he views the team's deep lineup.

“It’s been our brand of ball all year. Even if you go down early, take it at-bat by at-bat, keep grinding it out, and see what happens” Caleb Durbin talked with @Ken_Rosenthal after the Brewers came back to beat the Cardinals on the same day they clinched their Postseason spot pic.twitter.com/mK43o3PhYd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

“I describe it as Brewers baseball,” he said in an interview on FOX. “We just take it one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time, try to keep the line moving. We were able to do it in two straight innings. A lot of fun.”

Durbin just so happened to score the winning run in that game after his 10th-inning double.

“It’s been our brand of ball all year,” he added. “Even if you go down early, take it at-bat by at-bat, keep grinding it out, and see what happens.”

As Milwaukee dukes it out with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the National League, the team begins its penultimate home series on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Angeles are in town for three games before the Brewers head to St. Louis for a three-game weekend set.