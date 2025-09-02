The 23-year-old pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers shone early with a 2.81 ERA across his first five starts, even earning a spot in the National League All-Star Game. But since then, Jacob Misiorowski has struggled with consistency, and his most recent outing against the Philadelphia Phillies once again highlighted those issues, as he lasted just 4.1 innings in Milwaukee’s 10-8 loss.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander has been under strict workload management as the Brewers limit his usage heading into the final stretch. Misiorowski has thrown 111.1 innings combined between Triple-A and the majors, already surpassing his previous career high of 97.1 in 2024. The team has kept him in the 55–65 pitch range per start since the All-Star break, aiming to protect his arm with October in mind.

Despite the rough stretch, Milwaukee does not plan to change its role. Manager Pat Murphy has made it clear that Misiorowski will remain in the rotation.

“We need him as a starter right now and he’s developing as a starter,” he explained, according to Adam McCalvy on X post. For now, calls to move him to the bullpen to reduce his workload are being set aside.

The rookie’s fastball, which can reach 103 miles per hour, is one reason the club is so cautious. Velocities that high are often linked to arm injuries, making workload control even more important. Still, the organization is convinced that letting him grow in the rotation is the best path forward.

“I think we’re learning as we go,” Murphy added, reiterating the plan to keep him as a starter.

Misiorowski’s struggles have become evident since July. He owns a 7.71 ERA over his last six starts, and in August, his mark climbed to 9.58. However, there have also been signs of progress: he has cut down on walks, thrown more strikes in recent outings, and recorded 10 strikeouts just two starts ago. Against Philadelphia, he allowed only one walk and kept his pitch count under control.

Milwaukee’s rotation lacks depth, with Erick Fedde enduring a difficult year and other arms locked into bullpen roles. Tobias Myers has shown flashes of potential but remains in a hybrid role. For the Brewers, keeping Misiorowski in the rotation is not only about the immediate need but also about his long-term development and maintaining their edge at the top of the National League. Milwaukee currently holds a 4.5-game lead over Philadelphia in the standings.