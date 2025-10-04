The Milwaukee Brewers are taking an aggressive mental approach into Game 1 of the NLDS. Just hours before the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, manager Pat Murphy gave a message to ace Freddy Peralta that immediately set the tone for the postseason, act like the “closer.”

The mindset was more psychological than literal. It was a way to prompt Peralta to attack from the first pitch with urgency, consistency, and command. It aligns with Murphy’s motivating, player-first style and reflects a modern playoff philosophy—where every inning matters.

MLB's Adam McCalvy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after hearing the Brewers manager describe the moment between him and his Game 1 starter.

“We just kind of messed with each other, and I said, Freddy you're our closer today,” Murphy said.

“You're our closer, so go out there like you're closing the game.”

Peralta responded with the intensity Murphy was seeking. After a dominant regular season that saw him go 17–6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts, the club is counting on him to anchor a series that could swing quickly. Against the Cubs, Peralta had a 3.43 ERA in 2025.

The 29-year-old veteran’s postseason resume remains limited, but he’s looking to expand it. He owns a career 0-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in six playoff appearances, and Game 1 offers a chance to rewrite that narrative.

The Brewers, NL Central champions with a franchise-best 97-65 record, enter the series rested and holding home-field advantage as the NL’s top seed. The Cubs, meanwhile, arrive as Wild Card winners after defeating the San Diego Padres in a three-game series, taking Games 1 and 3.

This marks the first postseason meeting between these two clubs in MLB history. With Matthew Boyd starting for Chicago, Milwaukee aims to seize momentum early. The “closer” message is more than motivation—it’s a blueprint for how the Brewers want to play — aggressive, confident and in control.

Peralta's ability to channel that closer mentality could shape how far the Brewers go this October.