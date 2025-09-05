The Milwaukee Brewers ace, Freddy Peralta, achieved another historic milestone Thursday afternoon in a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field.

Peralta pitched five scoreless innings against Philadelphia, raising his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 29, the second-longest in franchise history for a starting pitcher. He surpassed Moose Haas’ previous mark of 28 innings and is now three innings shy of Teddy Higuera’s record 32-inning streak set in 1987.

He also became the first true starting pitcher in Brewers history to record five straight scoreless starts, including streaks spanning multiple seasons, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Freddy Peralta's afternoon featured eight strikeouts, three walks, and just two hits allowed. He threw 92 pitches through five innings, consistently working around high-pressure situations, including bases-loaded moments in both the fourth and sixth innings. His performance continues a remarkable run, as he has not allowed a run in his last five starts, with his previous earned run surrendered on August 5.

Aaron Ashby relieved Peralta in the sixth inning, pitching a scoreless frame while striking out Harrison Bader and working around a two-out walk. Tobias Myers handled the seventh, allowing a two-out single that led to the Phillies’ first run. Joel Payamps, recently recalled to the team’s 40-man roster, pitched the ninth inning, giving up an RBI double to Bryson Stott for Philadelphia’s insurance run. The Brewers’ pitching staff held the Phillies in check, but the team could not produce any runs.

Article Continues Below

The absence of hitters Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, and Brice Turang hampered Milwaukee. Yelich sat out with back soreness for the second straight game, while Turang and Frelick were also missing from the lineup.

The Brewers’ offense failed to score with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-10. Their best scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning when Andrew Vaughn’s double put two on with no outs, but subsequent groundouts and flyouts left the bases empty.

The Phillies’ scoring came in the seventh inning when a misread by Isaac Collins on a fly ball allowed Alec Bohm to reach third with one out. Trea Turner then singled in the game’s first run. A two-out double from Bryson Stott in the ninth added an insurance run. Brewers reliever Joel Payamps, making his first major league appearance since late May, yielded Stott’s RBI double after a leadoff double by Bader.

The Brewers have dropped to 86-55 following the series loss to the Phillies, but remain in a strong position in the National League playoffs as they head on the road to face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.