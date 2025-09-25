The Milwaukee Brewers added more than just a win to the standings Wednesday —they added a defining moment to their 2025 identity. After a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, Brewers manager Pat Murphy offered a simple statement that summed up the 2025 season perfectly.

Following the win, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share Murphy’s postgame comment, delivered with calm confidence after tying the franchise wins record.

“This team has a way of figuring out a way.”

That line captured the tone of a resilient club. The Pat Murphy quote instantly resonated across fan circles and reflected how the team battled through adversity—from injuries to tight division races—while building the best record in Major League Baseball.

Wednesday night's win over the Padres improved Milwaukee to 96-63, tying the franchise mark set in 2011 and 2018. Already crowned NL Central champions, the team is now pushing for the No. 1 overall seed in the MLB postseason, as they’re set to enter October with a better record than any American League club. Their path to clinching it? One more win or a Phillies loss.

The night also highlighted the Brewers’ young star. In the first inning, Jackson Chourio made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Manny Machado of a three-run home run—arguably the play of the night. The rookie later sparked Milwaukee’s three-run seventh inning with a key single.

Chourio, the youngest player on any Opening Day roster heading into the 2025 season, continues to prove why the team signed him to a long-term deal before his debut. His presence underscores the blend of youth and veteran leadership that has carried the Brewers to this point.

As the Brewers playoff push enters its final days, Murphy’s quote may become the rallying cry heading into October. It reflects the mindset of a club that isn’t flashy—but knows how to win.

With the No. 1 seed and potential franchise record in sight, Milwaukee’s postseason tone may have already been set.