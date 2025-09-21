The Milwaukee Brewers, currently leading the MLB with a 94–60 record, are charging through the final stretch of the 2025 season, balancing the grind of the games with the push toward playoff glory.

The team clinched a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in 10 innings at Busch Stadium, moving their magic number to just one to secure a third consecutive National League Central title and fourth in the past five years. Brice Turang’s two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th inning broke a 10-at-bat slump with runners in scoring position, while left-hander Jared Koenig threw two scoreless innings of high-pressure relief to close out the win.

However, the game was notable for an injury scare involving Brewers starting catcher William Contreras. The 27-year-old was having a productive day at the plate, reaching base twice with a double and a walk, before being struck on his left wrist during a half swing in the bottom of the seventh inning against Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera. The play resulted in catcher’s interference, allowing Herrera to reach base. Contreras, who had been playing the season with a fractured middle finger on the same hand, attempted to continue but caught only two pitches in the eighth inning before exiting the game.

Following the contest, Contreras underwent X-rays on the left wrist, which came back negative, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported. He told manager Pat Murphy that he intends to play on Sunday.

The All-Star had also missed time earlier this month with a bruised forearm after being hit by a pitch. So far this season, he has posted a .265 batting average, .358 on-base percentage, .767 OPS, 17 home runs, and 76 RBIs across 147 games, mostly batting third in the lineup.

Article Continues Below

Contreras’ presence goes beyond his offensive contributions. He serves as the primary signal-caller and quarterback for the Brewers' pitching staff, particularly important during a series featuring rookie starters Jacob Misiorowski and Chad Patrick.

Backup catcher Danny Jansen, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, replaced Contreras but has fallen short of expectations, batting .231 with a .663 OPS and one home run over 60 games for the Brewers. Triple-A Nashville’s Eric Haase remains the top organizational option behind Jansen.

The Brewers' win rode out the choppy waters of Patrick’s opening frames, whose ERA ballooned to 6.15 after retiring the first 10 hitters of the game. Milwaukee's offense, however, provided timely hitting throughout the contest, with Sal Frelick adding his 11th home run of the season and multiple clutch plays from Joey Ortiz.

The victory, combined with the Chicago Cubs’ loss to the Cincinnati Reds, positions the Brewers to clinch the division with either a win in Sunday’s series finale or another Cubs defeat.