The Milwaukee Brewers currently have the best record in baseball. Overall, things are looking good in Milwaukee. The Brewers are chasing records and have a chance to win the top seed in the National League. Despite all that, things can still go horrifically wrong. The Brewers' nightmare scenario could become a reality if they let their foot off the gas pedal. With the 2025 MLB Playoffs around the corner, they must avoid the pitfalls that could end their season.

Milwaukee currently has odds of +750 to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, oddsmakers give them the third-best chance to win it all, despite having the best record. Much of that is because of their lack of playoff success over the years. Significantly, they have not been to the NLCS since 2018. The Brew Crew has not been to the World Series since 2018. Therefore, it's hard to trust them.

When looking at this team, it's hard to tell what could go wrong. But this is baseball. Things could always go wrong. Specifically, teams that are not usually contenders sometimes stumble early. Here is the Brewers' nightmare scenario, and how it could all come crashing down.

The Brewers fall to an NL Wild Card spot

This is very unlikely. Currently, the Brewers have a five-game lead with 10 games left to play. It is incredibly rare for teams to blow a large lead with this many games remaining. Yet, it has happened in the past. The 1964 Philadelphia Phillies and 2007 New York Mets are two notable examples.

The Phillies held a 6.5-game lead with 12 games left to play, while the Mets held a seven-game lead with 17 to play. Both blew significant leads with not much left to play. Now, the Brewers look to seal the NL Central. Although unlikely, the collapse could happen. After finishing their series with the Los Angeles Angels, the Brewers travel to Missouri to play the St. Louis Cardinals. Then, they head to Southern California to battle the San Diego Padres. They conclude the season with the Cincinnati Reds at home.

The Brewers' nightmare scenario could see them going 3-7 or 2-8 in their final 10, while the Cubs get hot and steal the division. For reference, the Cubs begin a four-game series with the Reds and return home for six games against the Mets and Cardinals. In the unthinkable scenario, the Cubs get hot and the Brewers fall.

Injuries doom the Brew Crew

Of course, injuries are the biggest concern. Even if they win the division, the Brewers' injuries are more concerning than where they could finish in the standings. Christian Yelich is having a great season, but he has also had injuries in the past. That itself is a concern.

The Brewers have been at the top of nearly every category this season. However, that means nothing if the injuries start building up. Some notable injuries include starting pitcher Jose Quintana and closer Trevor Megill. When the MLB Playoffs begin, the Brewers will need both to be healthy and at their best. Moreover, they need to keep others healthy as the playoffs get closer. Assuming the Brewers win the division and the top seed, they will have an entire week to heal and prepare for whomever they face.

The Brewers' pitching falls apart

Freddy Peralta has been exceptional on the mound. He is 17-6 with a 2.65 ERA this season. Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff is 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA. Quinn Priester has been good, going 13-2 with a 3.25 ERA. Likewise, Chad Patrick is 3-8 with a 3.64 ERA, while rookie Jacob Misiorowski has been solid, going 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA. But what happens if the pitching staff falls apart?

Peralta and Woodruff are elite and could carry the Brewers to the title. If any of them stumble, it could spell trouble for the Brewers in the playoffs. The offense might not always be consistent. Additionally, the pitching staff has not always performed well in the playoffs in the past. Last season, the Brewers' pitching staff was inconsistent. The Mets scored five runs in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the 2024 NL Wild Card against the Brewers. Notably, Peralta fell apart in the fifth after dominating early.

The Brewers were close to beating the Mets in Game 3, and the bullpen blew the game in the ninth inning. That cannot happen again if the Brewers are to make a deep run. Unfortunately, the Brewers' nightmare scenario has been a reality in the past, and there is a chance it could happen again. If the pitching staff falters, the offense might not be able to pick them up. Then, it could end what was once a magical season and send them home earlier than they want.