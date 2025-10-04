Despite a leadoff home run from the Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch in the top of the first inning, the Milwaukee Brewers roared back during Saturday's NL Division Series (NLDS) Game 1. Nine runs in the first two innings have led to a 9-1 lead for the NL's top seed in the third inning. Leading the way was outfielder Jackson Chourio, who went 3-for-3 during the Brewers' barrage. However, he left the matchup shortly after his third hit. According to team beat reporter Adam McCalvy on X, formerly Twitter, it could be due to a hamstring issue.

“Jackson Chourio is 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the second inning… but he's getting checked out after legging out a run-scoring infield single and is coming out of the game,” reported McCalvy. “He missed most of August with a right hamstring injury.”

After exiting the game, Chourio's Game 1 is finished. Based on the play that caused the injury, it could very well be the same right hamstring that made the left fielder miss most of August. Utilityman Isaac Collins, who has broken through in a solid rookie campaign, took over for Chourio. With their current 9-1 lead, it would seem that this NLDS Game 1 will belong to the home team. Can the Brewers ride this scorching start to an eventual NLDS win over their division rivals?

Can Brewers continue their hot start throughout NLDS versus Cubs?

Chourio sparked the Brewers' rally, answering Busch's solo shot that gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead with a leadoff double. He followed that up with singles later in the bottom of the first inning, as well as the infield hit in the second. While the injury is not confirmed to be Chourio's hamstring, it does seem likely based on how hard he was running to beat out Chicago third baseman Matt Shaw's throw to first.

However, Collins is a more than capable replacement. One of the contenders for NL Rookie of the Year, Collins has played 130 games for the Brewers this season. His 2.1 WAR came off the back of a .263 performance at the plate, to go with nine home runs, 54 RBIs, and 16 steals. The rookie is a perfect embodiment of how Milwaukee likes to play. If the Brew Crew's bats continue to perform like they did during the first two innings of Saturday's Game 1, a trip to the NL Championship Series should be within their grasp.