At the moment, the Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball. They've won eleven games in a row, and are going for their fourth straight sweep. Brewers GM Matt Arnold has built one of the most unlikely juggernauts in recent memory. Now, if the team wins Wednesday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers would reward themselves and their fans with free hamburgers from local chain George Webb, according to an ESPN report.

“A victory Wednesday against the Pirates would give the Brewers a fourth consecutive series sweep and extend their streak to 12 games, one off the franchise record set when the team opened the 1987 season with 13 in a row,” reported ESPN Tuesday night. “A victory would also trigger a promotion from local diner chain George Webb, which has promised to give away free hamburgers if the Brewers win 12 straight. The tradition, which began during the days of the old minor league Brewers of the American Association, went unfulfilled during the Braves' 13-season stint in Milwaukee but finally came to fruition in 1987 then again in 2018, when the Brewers closed the regular season with eight straight victories before winning four in a row to open the postseason.”

It's probably safe to say that most Brewers fans wouldn't mind getting a free hamburger after Wednesday's game. In all likelihood, it would taste better after a win as well. Wednesday's matchup will be a tough one though. Even though the Brew Crew got the better of Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes, the Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the bump for the afternoon tilt. Keller is in the midst of a career-best season, and has plenty of experience against the Brewers. Will Milwaukee extend their NL Central lead and win some hamburgers in the process?

Can Brewers win 12 in a row and snag some free burgers too?

The Brew Crew's offense was also excellent in Tuesday's 14-0 rout. They hit five home runs, including a leadoff shot from Sal Frelick off of Skenes. Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin also homered in the win. If Milwaukee is capable of performing like that off of Skenes and the Pirates bullpen, then today's matchup against Keller could be more of the same.

The Brewers are still the only team with more than 70 wins. Performances like yesterday show why veteran Freddy Peralta is ready to lead a deep starting staff. Their lead in the NL Central is now seven and a half games over the Chicago Cubs. It looks as if they will also be awaiting one of the Wild Card winners in the Divisional round. Can Milwaukee finally mount a long postseason run and get back to the World Series? If they maintain this current form, then a Fall Classic appearance certainly cannot be ruled out.