Last season, the Minnesota Twins entered September as a near-lock to make the playoffs. From a 91.7% chance to make the dance per FanGraphs when the final month started to missing entirely, it was a freefall. Now, the Twins have to compete in an ascending division with massive injury problems. Can Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, and Byron Buxton finally stay healthy this year? The injury concerns are Minnesota's fatal flaw entering 2025.

Correa played 86 games last season, Lewis 82, and Buxton 102. In his third season in Minnesota, Correa was named an All-Star and had an excellent half-season. But to earn his large contract on a small-market team, he has to play in the vast majority of the games. Lewis's 82-game sample was his largest of his three-year career. He was a highly-touted prospect and has shown upside when he plays. But he is already hurt this season and will miss Opening Day with a hamstring injury.

Buxton is the longest-tenured Twin of this group, making his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2015. Last year was only the second time he has played 100 games in a season, and even in the 2020 season, he missed 21 games. The Twins have built their 2025 team around these three players. That is a great idea on paper, but with a revolving door on the training room, the core is not that strong.

The best way for the Twins to address this flaw in 2025 is by adding depth. They picked up depth for Buxton, signing defensive specialist Harrison Bader to a one-year deal. But they did not do much else, which means Lewis and Correa will have to keep their spots to give them a full lineup.

Other parts of the 2025 Twins can be improved. But staying healthy is the most important part of this season.

The Twins face tough competition

The National League is much stronger than the American League, but the playoff races should be equally entertaining. The Twins can compete for the AL Central title, but could also be in the deep Wild Card race. They are slight favorites to win the Central on FanDuel at +210. The Tigers are close behind at +230, and the Guardians are +290 to repeat.

If one of the other teams jumps up and takes the division, the Twins will be competing for a Wild Card spot. But there are three teams from each of the other divisions with their eyes on the playoffs. The Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles, Rangers, Astros, and Mariners all expect to make the dance this year. All of those teams can't make it, especially if Minnesota rises up.

That is even more reason the Twins need Correa, Buxton, and Lewis to play as many games as possible together. Their pitching staff is not the strongest, but with more games against the White Sox than other Wild Card teams, that could even out. Their health is what will drive them to a playoff appearance in 2025.

The Twins went 8-18 in September, which included winning their first two games of the month, to miss the playoffs last year. There were injuries in that month but also bad luck that sent the Tigers sailing past them. If their guys can stay healthy this year, the Twins will compete for a playoff spot. But if it is more of the same, a potential ownership change could mean bigger moves coming to Minnesota.

The Twins open their season with two road series against the Cardinals and White Sox. Their home opener is against the Astros on April 3.