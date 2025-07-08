The Minnesota Twins have some things to clean up this season. The American League is very tough to compete in, and Twins sit 5.0 games back from a Wild Card spot. They are four games under .500, and the season is not looking too good. With that in mind, Minnesota is shaping up to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

Not only are the Twins under .500, but their best pitcher is on the injured list. With that, the team has really been struggling to get anything going. Along with Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober has just hit the IL, as well. That is why Minnesota should become sellers once the deadline hits.

The Twins have a few players that they could get a great return for. There are a few players that are free agents within the next few years, and Minnesota has to take advantage of that. Now, the Twins do not have to go into a full rebuild, but trading away one or two of their better players could help them build for a better future.

Who is on the Twins' trade block?

The most likely scenario is teams are going to want a pitcher from the Twins. This could be Joe Ryan, Jhoan Duran, and even Louis Varland. Pablo Lopez is also in that conversation, but his injury has put those phone calls on hold. However, he should be back from the IL soon, and there are some teams that might want to take a chance on him despite the injury.

At the plate, Minnesota really only has one or two players that are valuable enough to trade. Catcher Ryan Jeffers is one of them. He is hitting the ball decently well, and the Twins might want to trade him while he is at his peak, especially with a few teams in desperate need of a solid backstop.

There is one player that the Twins should get rid of sooner rather than later, and it could get them a pretty generous return.

Minnesota should trade Willi Castro next

Willi Castro might not be the player most people expect the Twins to trade. However, he is a player that could generate a decent return for Minnesota. He is not going to demand a top-5 prospect from an organization, but the players in the deal should be MLB-ready, or close to it.

On the season, Castro has a .790 OPS in 68 games played. He has slugged seven home runs to along with 13 doubles, one triple, and 38 runs scored. He is not going to hit a lot of home runs, but he consistently has an above average OPS. Additionally, Castro is a switch-hitter that can play all over the diamond.

His ability to play all over the diamond, while being a solid part of the lineup is something that teams will value. His main position is going to be second base, but teams that need an outfielder could make use out of him, as well. A playoff team could definitely use Castro in the lineup.

As for the return, the Twins are not going to get a top-5 prospect for Castro. However, with his contract up at the end of the season, and playoff teams always in need of a player like him, Minnesota could get one or two prospects. Castro is the best man to trade for Minnesota.