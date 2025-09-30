The Boston Red Sox announced a major setback on the eve of the 2025 AL Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees. Veteran reliever Liam Hendriks has undergone elbow surgery, leaving Boston without one of its most experienced arms as it begins the postseason at Yankee Stadium.

The news adds another layer of uncertainty for the Red Sox bullpen, already facing questions about depth and late-inning stability in October.

In a post by The Boston Globe’s Tim Healy on the X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, he revealed that the club announced Hendriks had undergone the operation just one day before Game 1.

“Liam Hendriks had right elbow ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the Red Sox announced.

That is a common follow-up to Tommy John surgery, which Hendriks had in 2023.”

The surgery, performed Monday, marks another difficult chapter in Hendriks’ long road back. The 36-year-old had not pitched in a Major League game since June 9, 2023, before stepping away to undergo treatment for stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Tommy John surgery.

After nearly 22 months, the veteran returned to the mound for the Red Sox on April 19, 2025. His comeback, though inspiring, was short-lived. A right hip injury in May triggered a series of setbacks, including lingering forearm discomfort that ultimately shut him down for the season and led to this latest procedure.

With Hendriks officially shut down, Boston must now move forward without one of its most decorated and dependable relievers. A three-time All-Star (2019, 2021, 2022), two-time AL Reliever of the Year (2020, 2021), and the 2023 AL Comeback Player of the Year, Hendriks was expected to play a key role this October. His absence puts added pressure on manager Alex Cora, who will lean on Aroldis Chapman, Chris Martin, and Justin Slaten in high-leverage situations. The Red Sox bullpen must step up as Boston opens the Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series on the road.

For fans, Hendriks' absence carries emotional weight. He represents more than innings — he represents endurance.