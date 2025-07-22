The Minnesota Twins wasted no time making noise against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night, as leadoff hitter Byron Buxton launched an electrifying solo home run off Shohei Ohtani to start the night with a bang. In what many were calling a heavyweight All-Star rematch, Buxton delivered the first blow—crushing Ohtani’s second pitch of the game 410 feet into the left-center stands.

The moment was both stunning and historic. Buxton's blast off the Dodgers ace clocked in with a 104.8 mph exit velocity and marked the first home run surrendered by the two-way phenom in his comeback season from Tommy John surgery.

MLB wasted no time sharing the jaw-dropping clip on it's official X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the center fielder's instant fireworks.

“CRUSHED 💥

Byron Buxton demolishes the second pitch he sees from Shohei Ohtani!”

CRUSHED 💥 Byron Buxton demolishes the second pitch he sees from Shohei Ohtani! pic.twitter.com/haT5wYRIK1 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buxton’s shot wasn’t just an early momentum-shifter—it also marked a significant milestone, as The Athletic’s Dan Hayes pointed out.

“Byron Buxton now tied with Max Kepler for the third-most leadoff home runs in #MNTwins history (15), moving him past Chuck Knoblauch.”

The blast was his 23rd of the season and sixth leadoff shot in 2025, underscoring his importance to a Twins offense battling to stay in the AL Wild Card race. The homer propelled Buxton into elite company within the organization, now tied with Max Kepler and trailing only Brian Dozier (28) and Jacque Jones (20) in franchise history for most leadoff bombs.

Buxton, currently slashing .289 with 23 home runs and 57 RBIs, continues to prove he’s among the most dangerous leadoff hitters in the American League. His early-game power has set the tone repeatedly for a Twins squad striving for consistency.

Ironically, Ohtani, who had yet to allow a homer this year across five starts, responded in the bottom of the first with a titanic 441-foot two-run homer of his own. The dual-threat superstar flipped the score to 2-1, showing yet again why he’s baseball’s ultimate unicorn.

Still, the 11-year veteran's lead-off bomb has been the statement of the night so far for Minnesota. The Twins vs. Dodgers showdown is living up to its billing—a duel filled with stars, drama, and milestone moments.

Entering the game, the Twins are 48-51 on the season, tied with the Kansas City Royals for fourth place in the AL Central and sitting just one game behind the third-place Cleveland Guardians. The Detroit Tigers hold the top spot with a record of 60-41, while the Chicago White Sox remain buried in last place with a record of 36-65.

As the Twins leadoff hitter, Buxton is not just making noise—he’s rewriting history. With postseason hopes in reach, Minnesota may go as far as their No. 1 spark plug can take them.