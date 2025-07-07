The Minnesota Twins will have a major presence at this year’s 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, and it couldn’t be a more personal moment for one of their stars. Outfielder Byron Buxton has officially been named a participant in the derby, set to take place at Truist Park in Atlanta — just a few hours away from his hometown of Baxley, Georgia.

Buxton announced the news with pride on his Instagram account.

“Georgia, I’m coming home! See you at the Derby!”

This appearance adds another milestone to Buxton’s impressive 2025 season with the Twins. The 31-year-old was recently named to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, marking the second All-Star selection of his career. Now, he’s set to compete in the Home Run Derby, which boasts a more unpredictable field than most years. Joining Buxton is James Wood of the Washington Nationals, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the hometown Atlanta Braves, and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who is in the midst of one of the most impressive offensive seasons ever by a player at his position. Additional participants will be announced soon.

For Minnesota, the Georgia native becomes the eighth player in franchise history to participate in the Derby, with Justin Morneau notably winning the event in 2008. Buxton’s return to Georgia, this time as both a slugger and All-Star, carries special significance. Not only is he performing at a high level — with 20 home runs in 73 games, tied for fifth in the American League — but he’s doing it with the full support of his family. His sons Brix, Blaze, and Baire are especially excited to watch their dad shine under the spotlight.

The numbers don’t lie, the Twins slugger is putting together one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. He’s batting .270 with 16 stolen bases and a .544 slugging percentage, showcasing his all-around impact. Buxton has been one of the main driving forces behind the Twins’ offense, recording six games with both a home run and a stolen base, the most in the majors this season. His ability to lead off with power, highlighted by five leadoff home runs, makes him a true dual-threat and an ideal fit for the high-energy atmosphere of the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Returning to Truist Park for this event means more than just another accolade. For Buxton, it’s a full-circle moment — from Baxley, Georgia, to one of baseball’s biggest stages, all while wearing the Twins uniform with pride.

Expect a lot of fireworks in Atlanta. And don’t be surprised if Buxton, with the full support of a home-state crowd, adds “Home Run Derby Champion” to his resume.