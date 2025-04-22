Two years after injury forced him to miss the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader has announced he will play for Team Israel in 2026.

Bader made his announcement during an appearance on The Max Mannis Podcast, posted on Tuesday.

Harrison Bader will play for Team Israel in the 2026 World Baseball Classic! 🇮🇱⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DWokX25mLm — The Max Mannis Podcast (@MaxMannisPod) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m looking forward to playing for Team Israel in 2026 for the World Baseball Classic, so that’ll be amazing,” he said.

Bader, who is Jewish, originally committed to play for Israel in 2023 but suffered a left oblique muscle injury during spring training with the New York Yankees. Provided nothing happens between now and when the 2026 tournament begins next March, he should be good to go this time around.

“I’m fully healthy, I plan on being fully healthy and it’s something I’m certainly looking forward to doing so that’ll be super cool for so many reasons,” Bader added.

Bader is coming off a middling season with the bat last year with the New York Mets. In 143 games, he hit for an 86 OPS+ and an 85 wRC+. He signed with the Twins in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $4 million. His contract also has a $10 million mutual option for 2026.

This year has been better, at least to start, in Minnesota. In 20 games, he's hitting .250 with a 110 OPS+ and 116 wRC+.

When host Max Mannis suggested Bader try to recruit other Jewish players from around baseball, like Max Fried and Alex Bregman, the Twins' centerfielder seemed on board.

“Yeah I would love that,” he said. “‘Cause they got some dudes on other teams.”

In 2023, the Team Israel roster featured a host of current and former Major Leaguers, including Joc Pederson, Garrett Stubbs and Richard Bleier. Longtime Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler served as the team manager and ex-Major Leaguers Kevin Youkilis and Brad Ausmus were both on his coaching staff.

Israel was eliminated in the group stage, going just 1-3, but also securing a spot in the 2026 field.