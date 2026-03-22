Legendary closer Craig Kimbrel is eyeing his 17th MLB season, this time with the New York Mets. However, at least with the Mets, Kimbrel will need to wait beyond Opening Day to get that opportunity.

New York has informed the relief pitcher that he won't make the roster to open the season, via Mike Puma of the New York Post. Signed to a minor league deal, Kimbrel must now evaluate his options.

Through his six spring training appearances, the right-hander posted a 4.50 ERA and a 5/5 K/BB ratio. With his walk numbers up, and with three earned runs allowed in six innings, the Mets decided against Kimbrel joining their Opening Day bullpen.

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Whether or not he remains in New York is yet to been seen. At this stage of his career, he may be unwilling to wait his turn in the minor leagues. But at the same time, Kimbrel may struggle to find a major league opportunity right away, much like his current situation with the Mets.

Still, it isn't hard to see why New York or any MLB team would show an interest in Kimbrel. Over his 16 years in the league, the right-hander has recorded 440 saves, alongside a 2.58 ERA and a 1,282/346 K/BB ratio. Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star, a World Series winner and a former Rookie of the Year.

Maybe the Mets decide to bring back to former closer later on in the season if bullpen injuries start to pile up. But at least entering Opening Day, New York has decided to go with other options.