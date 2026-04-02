As the NBA season draws near its end, conversations about the off-season is already occurring. The Lakers have had a phenomenal second half of the season, fortifying their chances as a contender as they look to lock in home-court advantage. But, questions about the future have swirled, especially surrounding LeBron James and if he'd return to the team in the 2026-2027 season.

Los Angeles seems ready to retool the roster no matter what, as Austin Reaves is set to hit free agency. One of the top priorities will be to resign him, and on Thursday's edition of Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel says he doesn't see Reaves going anywhere else.

“Austin Reaves, I would be absolutely shocked if he is not back with the Lakers. And, we've seen reporting out there of other teams that may pursue him. I've seen the Utah Jazz being mentioned multiple times as a team that could pursue him. But the Lakers are prepared to offer him a massive deal. They have the cap room, they're gonna spend it, they want him to be the number two option next to Luka,” Siegel said.

As far as other names to look out for when it comes to the Lakers, Siegel says that wings are in heavy demand for the roster. There are a few key names fans can keep their eyes out for this offseason.

“There’s already names that are coming up in conversations. We’ve heard Peyton Watson, who is going to be a restricted free agent. We don’t know if Denver is going to be able to afford him yet. They might have to be forced to let him walk at this point. Tobias Harris is a veteran name that has come up. A 33-year-old who has been playing really well with the Detroit Pistons.”

Siegel added, “The last one is Tari Eason, who will also be a free agent from the Houston Rockets. Whether or not they can afford him or keep him. I think is going to be a very intriguing scenario there.”

Getting athletic forwards to pair with Doncic and Reaves would certainly be a good move for the Lakers as they retool the roster to best fit their skillsets. But, every indication shows us that Pelinka and the Lakers are looking to go all-in over the summer to build a real winner.