The North Carolina Tar Heels have not yet found a new head coach after firing Hubert Davis. While the Tar Heels continue their search, new rumors speculate that Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd is considered to be the program's top candidate.

During the latest episode of “Clutch Scoops,” Insider Brett Siegel claimed that Lloyd, who is 51 years old, is North Carolina's top choice for the head coaching position. Siegel also names several other possible candidates who could be in the mix for the Tar Heels.

“UNC needs to make a decision. They're in on Tommy Lloyd right now of Arizona, that is their top choice,” said Siegel. “But if they can't get Tommy Lloyd, they can't get Dusty May from Michigan, Billy Donovan is right there on that list, too.”

My latest for @ClutchPoints on what Billy Donovan’s future looks like with the Bulls and when a decision could be made amid UNC’s head coaching search, as well as Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd being the Tar Heels’ top choice: pic.twitter.com/gdZDnvOrIw — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 2, 2026

Lloyd is currently busy preparing Arizona for a Final Four matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, which tips off at 8:49 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 4. While numerous other coaches across the nation essentially shut down any desire for the North Carolina job, Lloyd hasn't quite done the same.

When asked about the gig with the Tar Heels, Tommy Lloyd just claims he is fully focused on the Final Four and the NCAA Tournament right now. His failure to outright deny any interest in potentially coaching North Carolina has sparked rumors of its own.

The college basketball transfer portal is set to open on April 7, just two days after the national championship. North Carolina would be smart to have a new head coach in place by then to land any new transfers on the roster.