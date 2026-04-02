The Connecticut Sun have revealed their plans to send out the franchise in style. On Thursday, the Sun unveiled its plans for a year-long celebration of the team's tenure in Connecticut, which it dubbed its “Sunset Season.” The press release detailed the organization's ideas for honoring peak moments, legendary players, and the loyal fans, which president Jen Rizzotti elaborated on in a statement.

“The Sunset Season is our opportunity to celebrate an incredible legacy built together with our fans, players, partners, and the Connecticut and Greater New England community,” Rizzotti said.

“We intend to honor every chapter of our story and make this final season our most meaningful one yet. This season is about gratitude, celebration, and giving our fans the farewell they deserve. The Connecticut Sun story is one of resilience, community, and heart, and the Sunset Season will honor all of it.”

The press release further explained what the team has planned so far, including recognition of the Sun's history, designing a new commemorative sunset logo, an updated sunset-themed home court, a homecoming game to reunite generations of the team's greatest players while continuously honoring them throughout the season, special gifts for Day 1 season ticket holders, and investment in a community court revitalization project. The organization also stated that there are more announcements coming soon.

The Sun have been owned by the Mohegan tribe and played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, since 2003. Earlier in the week, the Sun's sale to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was approved by the WNBA, confirming that the franchise would be moving to Houston in 2027 to become the second iteration of the Houston Comets.