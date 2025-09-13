Kody Clemens had an explosive performance in the Minnesota Twins' matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Minnesota was coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, falling in two of the three games. They needed to bounce back against one of the decent sides from the National League in the Diamondbacks.

Then came Clemens. The first baseman was impressive with the four at-bats he got in the game, landing hits in all of them. Three of them resulted in home runs during the third, fourth and ninth innings.

How Kody Clemens, Twins played against Diamondbacks

Thanks to Kody Clemens' incredible efforts, the Twins fended off the Diamondbacks' advances with a 9-8 victory.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two squads, trading blows throughout the course of the contest. When the Twins needed runs to take back the lead, Clemens was ready to heed their call with a crucial homer in the ninth inning.

Minnesota's offense was aggressive as they kept up with Arizona's advances. They landed 12 hits after 33 at-bats, including Clemens' trio of homers. They won the game after Luke Keaschall used a sac fly to drive Byron Buxton to home plate for the game-winning run.

The Twins' bullpen had their ups and downs but made the plays they needed to give their squad a chance at victory. They have up 10 hits after 37 at-bats, including two homers in the seventh and ninth frames. Pablo Lopez started on the mound as he lasted five innings, striking out six batters while conceding four hits. Meanwhile, Cole Sands earned the win for his fourth of the season.

Minnesota improved to a 65-82 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 8.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals and 11 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Diamondbacks. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET.