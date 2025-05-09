“It's startin' to come together Pepper, startin' to come together.” Those words, which were said by beloved manager Lou Brown in 1989's “Major League,” perfectly describe the streaking Minnesota Twins. Rocco Baldelli's ballclub earned a hard-fought 5-2 victory over the free-falling Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, completing the series sweep and extending their winning streak to five games.

The Twins (18-20) have had to work hard in this current run, and the effort they mounted in Target Field perfectly encapsulates their resilience. Orioles right-handed starting pitcher Dean Kremer kept Minnesota in check for much of the day, allowing two runs on just three hits while striking out eight batters in seven innings. Trevor Larnach tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run, and fellow former first-round draft pick Brooks Lee put the team on top after smashing an RBI double in the eighth.

After striking out his first three times at the plate, the 24-year-old infielder proved just how quickly things can change in baseball, particularly when teams turn to their bullpen. Two-time All-Star Gregory Soto, unable to clean up the rare mess made by dominant set-up man Yennier Cano, watched Lee notch the biggest hit of the game. Ty France tacked on another insurance run with an RBI single, and closer Jhoan Duran pitched a clean ninth inning to seal the W.

Twins keep on fighting

In what turned out to be a pivotal moment in this sub-.500 showdown, Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton brilliantly threw out Emmanuel Rivera at home to keep his team within one run in the sixth. Minnesota made the necessary heads-up plays, and the club and fans were rewarded for it. Any triumph feels good, especially following a 7-15 start to the season, but there is a certain level of satisfaction that comes with grinding out wins.

“That was a dogfight-type of a game,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale. “There was not a lot that came easy to us. I think it showed a real toughness in a lot of different ways.”

The Twins have plenty of talent, but that has not been enough in recent years. Injuries often prevent them from reaching full health for extended stretches, so they need to find another way to gain an edge. Unwavering tenacity seems like a fine identity to carry in a crowded American League Central division. Fans hope that it holds when their guys welcome in the San Francisco Giants (24-14) for a three-game set, starting on Friday night.