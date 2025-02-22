For quite some time, Mat Ishbia's brother, Justin Ishbia, was pursuing ownership of the Minnesota Twins. Fast forward to Friday night, Ishbia announced he was abandoning his bid for the Twins. However, it sparked reactions from Minnesota themselves about the move.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported what's been going on within the organization and the next steps.

“Several team officials in spring training camp were caught off guard Friday when Ishbia’s plans came to light,” Hayes reported. “The Twins’ process continues to move forward, according to a person with knowledge of the sale details, who said a number of “interested parties” remain engaged. Some of them have already been vetted.

“However, the team’s current ownership group, the Pohlad family, could also pull the team off the market if its price isn’t met.

Said the source: “Everything’s on the table.”

In October 2024, the Pohlad family announced that they were selling the team. They've had plenty of suitors, with Ishbia being the most prominent name. His name has been discussed about buying the team. However, his name has been involved with the Chicago White Sox.

Instead of going after the Twins, he's made it clear that he wants to keep investing in the White Sox. The two American League Central teams might have another rivalry as well: If Ishbia joins, what team will he be committed to?

Justin Ishbia's move leaves the Twins ready

As that anonymous source said, everything is on the table. Ishbia could come back and make another offer, or he could not. However, both Ishbia brothers were interested in buying the Twins. They could grow their influence, with Mat being the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Still, owning a team is hard work, especially when it's one like the Twins. The MLB has plenty of rules that Justin might not be aware of. Although they would likely be committed to the team, there's a significant learning curve. Plus, Justin already owns part of the White Sox.

Because of his decision, it's becoming more and more likely that the Pohlad family's reign as owners will not end. Justin was the only serious buyer and the only one who had public interest in purchasing the team. Either the current ownership group will continue to find potential buyers.

If not, it's back to where it all started for the Twins. It might not make many happy, but if there's no buyer, then the options are limited.