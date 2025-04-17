In a thrilling finish at Target Field, Ty France delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets to avoid being swept. After the game, France made it clear that the credit belonged to Byron Buxton.

With the Twins and Mets locked in a tight battle, it was Buxton's electric presence that helped tilt momentum. While the stat-sheet may not show a game-winning knock for Buxton, his impact in the 10th inning was undeniable. A sharp base-running move and an earlier key defensive play proved pivotal in setting the stage for France's heroics.

“That guy's just special,” France said after the game, referring to Buxton. “He brings an energy that changes the game. I just had to finish the job.”

The Twins held a 3-0 lead headed into the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Mets mounted a late rally, scoring three runs to tie the game. The blown lead didn't shake the Twins, who stayed poised and headed into extras.

Buxton, known for his blazing speed and clutch instincts, reached base and advanced aggressively, applying pressure on the Mets infield. His movement opened up the opportunity for France, who smacked a base hit into the outfield to bring in the winning run.

Looking Ahead

The victory gives the Twins a boost as they continue to navigate a competitive AL Central that is sure to unfold dramatically as the season progresses. For France, it was his first walk-off hit in a Twins uniform, and for Buxton, it was another example of his ability to impact the game in multiple ways- even without a bat in his hands. Manager Rocco Baldelli praised both players, calling the win a “team effort fueled by smart baseball.” He added, “When Byron is locked in, he makes things happen. Ty stepped up when we needed him most.”

The Twins now look ahead to their upcoming series with renewed energy, hoping to build on the momentum of this emotional win.

As for France, he is just happy to play a part and quick to deflect the spotlight. “It was a team win, man. That's how we do it. Buxton lit the spark, I just caught the flame.”

The Twins are showing they have more than a few clutch cards to play. One thing's clear. This team knows how to finish and they are not afraid to share the credit.