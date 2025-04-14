The prospects of Ty France receiving more accolades appeared slim following two mediocre campaigns in a row, but the veteran first baseman looks reborn with the Minnesota Twins. He earns American League Player of the Week honors, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, after going 11-for-25 with two home runs and six RBIs. Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras secures the award in the National League.

It was a rough week overall for the Twins, as they lost three out of four games to the Kansas City Royals and then dropped two more to the visiting Detroit Tigers. France did his part and then some, however. He went yard twice in Kauffman Stadium and then notched five hits in Target Field versus Detroit. It is hard to see the sun through a cloudy 5-11 start, but the 30-year-old is proving to be a nice free-agent find through the first two-plus weeks.

Ty France looks comfortable in the batter's box with the Twins

France is slashing .298/.355/.456/.811 after 57 at-bats with the Twins. It is obviously a tiny sample size, but he is displaying the kind of contact prowess that enabled him to earn an invitation to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Beyond his individual success, the former 34th-round draft pick helped the Seattle Mariners end a 20-year playoffs drought that same campaign. His previously solid plate discipline diminished the next two seasons, though.

Following the prolonged struggles, the Mariners traded Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds last July. He showed improvement but still entered free agency with little buzz surrounding him. New Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll wisely signed the right-handed hitter to a one-year, $1 million contract in February. The meager investment looks quite valuable at the moment.

The only problem, however, is that the rest of Minnesota's lineup is scuffling immensely. Rocco Baldelli's crew ranks in the bottom five in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. France's welcome resurgence is not enough on its own. Maybe his recent offensive mojo can spread to the rest of the clubhouse, or at least latch onto one or two more guys.

France and the Twins will try to win back-to-back games for the second time in 2025 when they face the New York Mets (10-5) on Monday night. First pitch is set for approximately 7:40 p.m. ET.