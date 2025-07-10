During the Minnesota Twins' game against the Chicago Cubs, Byron Buxton exited the contest after suffering a left-hand contusion, as he was hit by a pitch from Cade Horton. Buxton was on the field at the bottom of the first inning when he was hit, and the play was ruled a foul ball. The Twins ended up challenging the call, and it was overturned after the review showed the ball hitting a pad on Buxton's hand.

Buxton was then looked at by a team trainer, and he stayed in the game for some time. He scored on a hit by Ryan Jeffery, but then Brooks Lee pinch hit for him in the second inning.

This injury may have come at a bad time for Buxton, as he was just named to his second All-Star team and was selected to participate in the Home Run Derby. He has 20 home runs this year through 75 games, which is tied for sixth in the American League.

Since Buxton has been with the Twins in 2015, he has played in more than 100 games just twice, as injuries have always found a way to creep up on him. Hopefully, this injury doesn't cause him to miss much time, and he's able to return as soon as possible. There is a chance that he can miss the All-Star actvities, but his health is the most important thing right now.

The Twins are currently 45-47 and in third place in the AL Central, and they have enough time to make up ground in the division.

When Buxton comes back and if he continues to play at a high level like he has this season, the Twins have a good chance at making a run. For now, it's going to have to be next man up for the team, and hopefully, they can win some games if Buxton has to miss some time.