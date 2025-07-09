The Minnesota Twins are back on a roll in the final week before the All-Star break. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has led his team to wins in three of their last four games. They even survived Shota Imanaga's second start off the injured list against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Ahead of Wednesday's game, Minnesota sent relief pitcher Joey Wentz on assignment.

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the Twins selected Anthony Misiewicz's contract to replace Wentz in the bullpen. Wentz finished off Tuesday's win in an ugly ninth inning that took his career ERA up to 6.88. That was the last straw for Baldelli and Minnesota, who sent him back down into the minor leagues.

On the season, Wentz has been terrible in the eight innings he has pitched. The lefty's ERA is one of the highest marks on his team. The Twins picked him up off waivers after the Pittsburgh Pirates saw fit to move on. Now, the 27-year-old has a long road back to the major leagues. Minnesota decided to take Misiewicz's contract instead, leaving Wentz available for other teams.

Baldelli's latest move comes as he tries to build out his bullpen. The duo of Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran have been effective when given a lead to protect. However, the Twins' hot streak earlier in the season has waned significantly. The team went from being in the middle of the American League Central race to fighting for a wild card spot.

Moving on from Wentz marks the end of another failed attempt to find an effective reliever to help Baldelli. Now, Misiewicz is next in line to get his chance in Minnesota. The 30-year-old has yet to make his Twins debut. The sixth-year pro could be called upon as early as Wednesday as Baldelli tries to go up 2-0 in their series against the Cubs.